Mirzapur' actor Aasif Khan makes his music video debut with 'Galtiyan'

Actor Asif Khan’s debut song Galtiyan out on July 29, 2022, is quite special to him as the music video track is featuring Bhaukaal actress Leila Lulla along with him.

Sung by Mohan Kannan, Galtiyan is composed by Deepali Sathe, penned by Saaveri Verma, and directed by Pragyan Chaturvedi.

Aasif told the media sources that: "Galtiyan is extremely special to me for many reasons. While it marks my music video debut, some incredibly talented names like Mohan Kanan and Rahul Malik are associated with this track and I really admire their work. It is deep, meaningful and something I'm personally proud of. I look forward to working on many such projects (sic)."

Mohan also revealed why he enjoyed singing the song and his experience of working with the team stating: "It was a great opportunity for me to work with 3 extremely talented people and for the first time with each of them. Saaveri is a fantastic lyricist whose work I have loved for a long time and Deepali is a super talented singer and this song showcases the fact that she composes beautifully too. It was a pleasure to work with both of them for the first time (sic)."

Aasif took to his Instagram and posted the title of Galiyan captioning below “Love is challenged when a young couple is introduced to the highs and lows of parenting.”

The music video is produced by Manish Mundra and Vanikki Tyagi and stars Aasif Khan and Leila Lulla. With vocals by Mohan Kannan and Deepali Sathe, lyrics by Saaveri Verma and composed by Deepali Sathe, the song is out now on Drishyam Play's YouTube channel.

