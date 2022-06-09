Dino James drops his debut album, D, a rendezvous of the pop-rap genre 

After serenading music enthusiasts with his raw and honest compilations in singles, rapper and music composer Dino James drops his debut album D. Referring to his initial, the set presents his journey in the hip hop world and his evolution. “I'm not sure where I would be today if hip-hop had not been a part of my life. All of my experiences including failures, embarrassments, rejections and humiliations have helped me in becoming a compelling writer and musician,” says Dino who hails from a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

The album also reflects how Dino’s sound has evolved in the last decade with influences of rap and melody setting the tone. Among the twelve tracks in the album, his favourite is Def which he has dedicated to his mother. Dhundhla and D are also among his current favourites.

From the vocals to music production to lyrics, Dino has attempted to set a new benchmark of a modern-day melodic hip hop with a sonically mesmerizing masterpiece that can be upheld as the prototype for the pop-rap genre sound. With sleek and sassy wordplay, aggressive vocal style and honest lyrics infused with constructed commercial melodies and raw hardcore hip-hop soundscapes, the album brings to the forefront his transformational experimental style of pushing convention with a polished and inimitable approach to hip hop. “I have tried to lay a foundation with this conceptual experiment that has a theme throughout the entire album and is centred around the rhythm-based hip hop sound aesthetic,” signs out Dino.