Neil Diamond sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ and rings in nostalgia at Boston Red Sox game

Baseball fans received a treat from singer Neil Diamond, who gave a rare live performance of Sweet Caroline at the Boston Red Sox game. Diamond retired from concert touring in 2018 following his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis.

This post-retirement appearance is the first time Diamond has performed at Fenway since 2013. He performed the song then as the Red Sox played their first home game since the Boston Marathon bombing.

According to media sources, in a video shared by Fox Sports MLB on Twitter, Diamond can be seen enthusiastically singing along to his classic while sporting a black and red Boston Red Sox letterman jacket.

Neil Diamond singing "Sweet Caroline" at Fenway Park is incrediblepic.twitter.com/P1yRDJR5ho — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 19, 2022

Following Diamond's retirement announcement in 2018, he made it clear he would "remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come". Diamond has only made infrequent live appearances since.

The native New Yorker and his song Sweet Caroline have become symbols of Boston over the years. The Red Sox plays the song during the eighth inning of every home game at Fenway Park.

The 25-year ritual has led to a revival of the 1969 single, with other sports teams picking up a similar practice, including the NFL's Carolina Panthers, who prompt in-stadium Sweet Caroline singalongs during every game.

Broadway actor Will Swenson, who will portray a young Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, was also in attendance, singing loud and proud.

The musical on Diamond's life is currently in pre-production and set to open on Broadway later this fall.

According to media sources, the show uses two dozen songs from the singer's 60-year catalogue to outline his career and early life, including Cracklin', Song Sung Blue, America, Cherry, Cherry and You Don't Bring Me Flowers.