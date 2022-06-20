Mika Singh fans are in for a surprise with his song 'Belagaam' from Radhika-Vikrant's 'Forensic'

When one thinks of singer Mika Singh, they automatically connect him to a peppy number. However, with a number titled Belagaam for the upcoming film Forensic, composer duo Amol-Abhishek turns this notion. The musical duo brought Mika on board to croon their track Belagaam along with Nikhita Gandhi.

The song lends an atmospheric vibe to the movie. Mika uses his baritone voice to add depth to the number, while Gandhi adds to the mood of the number.

Talking about the track, Singh said, "I enjoy singing songs that are off the beaten path for me. This one was a number that I deeply enjoyed for that reason (sic)."

The song traces how Radhika Apte, who is investigating a murder case, faces a roadblock amid an investigation.

Gandhi said, "This is an unusual song that thrives on its moodiness. The lyrics by Abhishek are carefully worded. A lot of the energy comes from the composition. It was a wonderful experience collaborating with Amol, Abhishek and Mika (sic)."

The film is produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, who have pushed the envelope in the thriller genre with this offering starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte.

Producer Deepak Mukut added, "Music is quite an integral part of the narrative for any film, and for a film like Forensic, we needed a song that would add to its narrative and not feel out of place. Belagaam does just that (sic)."

He also said, "Amol-Abhishek have created a beautiful melody whereas Mika and Nikita have taken the song to another level with their voices (sic)."

Forensic is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film also stars Prachi Desai apart from Apte and Massey, and drops on Zee5 on June 24, 2022.

