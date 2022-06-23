A Tribute to Pink Floyd

Five might be a big number for a rock band, but for Dark Light, it is an asset. Bringing forth their unified talent and judicious use of individual strengths has made this Bengaluru-based group popular and a name to reckon with in the rock circuit. Jose Xavier, the founder of the psychedelic, progressive band, who paid tribute to Pink Floyd recently at Hard Rock Cafe in Hyderabad, spoke to CE about their performance, tribute and more.

Jose Xavier on vocals, Anand Pilakkat on keys, Shashank Dutt on bass, Subir on drums and Uvais on guitar were a sight to behold on stage, but much more was to the sounds of music of the 90’s band that they made. “We pay tribute to Pink Floyd because of the shared love we all have for the iconic band. Our music preferences are different, but familiar with bands like Pink Floyd and Porcupine Tree. Pink Floyd is something that Hyderabad connects with, with enthusiasm,” says Jose.

“We do tribute shows to bands like Pink Floyd since all of us know the songs, usually with a twist — which is a mix of the band we’re ‘tributing’ and with the music that we composed ourselves,” he who formed Dark Light in 2013, said. Their keyboardist suggested the band’s name, and the abstractness of the phrase appealed to them all, so they decided to call themselves Dark Light. Speaking about how they came together as a band, Jose says, “We found each other through mutual friends and discovered we shared the same interest in music.” The self-taught musicians were all part of other bands around that time, and not being happy there helped them forge a new bond.

Their soon-to-be-released second album, comprising four songs, is coming out soon, a step up from their first album, In Space and Time, which came out in 2020. Sounding optimistic about their music, Jose says progressive rock is no more a niche genre in India since it is melodic and appeals to everyone. He strongly feels that any progressive band in India can become mainstream as there is an increased audience and many platforms open up for the musicians. “One has to market themselves cleverly too,” he added.

Being a part of Dark Light is a dream fulfilled for Jose and his bandmates. “I always wanted to be a part of a band like this, a band that emphasises songwriting and believes in the inclusiveness of its members. All the members worked with other musicians but called this home,” Jose signed off.