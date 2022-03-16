I know my fans will always connect with me: rapper MC Stan says about his sophomore album Insaan

Pune-based Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan made headlines last month for taking the 16th position in the Top 200 Artists in India list by Spotify. His latest drop is an 11-track album called Insaan. With tracks like Maa Baap, Regret and Gender, and the album's hard-hitting lyrics have been making waves since it was released. We catch up with the MC Stan about the themes in this album and the future of Indian hip-hop:

Insaan is topping the charts. Did you expect such a response?

To be honest, yes. I did believe this is going to be massive​,​ as the amount of hard work that has gone in while making this album was immense. I know my fans will always connect with me; they relate to the kind of music I put out. They ha​d been waiting patiently for the album to release and I was excited too. But having said that, I am really grateful and overwhelmed with the kind of response Insaan has been receiving. Makes me very happy to know that my fans love it.

What are some of the themes in Insaan?

The whole album is about truth. The truth about humanity in general — how cruel and selfish the world has become. I have based it on some experiences from my own life and what I have seen growing up.​ ​This is something very close to my heart. The songs are inspired from the lessons that I have learnt in life. Those lessons​ became these songs quite effortlessly.

​​Tell us more about working with Raftaar and Ikka.

The experience was unbelievable​. They are both the OGs of this scene and have been keeping it real for so long. I​ had a great time collaborating with them, taking it to the next level. ​

Who are some other artistes you look up to in the hip-hop space?

There are many artist​e​s that I follow and explore their songs time to time. But Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Lil baby and Gunna would be few that I love.

​Where do you think Indian hip-hop is headed to next?

​We are definitely heading ​global​.​ I think we have ​come a long way and now it’s time to make it even bigger​.

What’s next in the pipeline for you?

I am very excited for this year actually. I want ​to ​achieve greater things and create something unexpected. To keep focussing on my music, keep my fans happy and carry on with some great collaborations. It’s been an incredible journey with Believe Artist Services and what the team has done, so looking ahead for some exciting times​ ​ahead​.