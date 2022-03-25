Tunes that align with the heart, musical duo in Delhi

“Our mindsets have always aligned,” shares Sharon Bhardwaj (22), of the musical duo The Auduo, while talking about working with her brother Abhishek Bhardwaj (20). The siblings have been inclined towards music since childhood.

The artists recently released their latest track Better Get Along that explores the idea of attracting positive energy through a positive mindset. In this week’s Soundscape, the two singers speak to us about their journey and their new song. Excerpts…

As a sibling duo making music, how easy or difficult is the process?

Sharon: We intend to keep our objectives clear so that we face minimal challenges. We are truly independent, in the sense that both of us compose, produce, and release our own music.

What does the theme of Better Get Along touch upon?

Abhishek: The foundation and inspiration for the song was to explore ‘decisions and lifestyle that aligns with your heart and mind’. The song is about building a tribe that matches your vibe. It is all about surrounding yourself with good energy that ultimately elevates your persona.

Your album Saga City comprises RnB tracks that address the many facets of love. What was the inspiration?

Sharon: Saga City exhibits a chain of events about love (in all its phases), power, and its manifestation. The name of the album was picked out to symbolise the impassioned mood of the songs. The intensity of the music had to be represented by a significant and powerful word, and ‘Saga’ fit us best. The album looks at love in all its glorious reality. Love is not all bed of roses, it is so much more than that.

What’s in the pipeline?

Sharon: We are currently working on new singles with more fun genres; you’ll get to hear

some Latin-inspired music soon!

