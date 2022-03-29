Author Aruna Arya explores shades of human emotions and life through her lyrics

Breaking the conventions of a traditional Bengali business family, Aruna Arya Gupta took up artistic ways of expression quite early in life. Despite having no prominent external influences, she sought comfort in creating wonders out of daily objects and experiences. After earning a degree in Fashion Merchandising in the US, she worked in the industry for a decade before wielding a pen to pour her thoughts on paper and turning her work. Repentance, into an Amazon bestseller.

Harbouring a desire to create something for her folks back at home, she turned her poem Sweetheart into a song called Laazmi, which launched on YouTube, crossing over a million views within a week. Excerpts from a chat with the wordsmith who is in talks with Netflix India for an upcoming web series based on her short stories.

What are some of the thoughts that shaped Laazmi?

Each of us experiences a plethora of emotions in our lifetime and some spin out of sheer observation of people and activities that surround us. This lingering emotion, if expressed rightly, makes way for art. I composed Sweetheart based on the perception of love that has stayed with me, giving birth to Laazmi in due course.

Is the true essence of a poem lost in translation?

Not really. When I listen to Laazmi, it still evokes the same feeling in my mind when I read Sweetheart and I am sure it does the same to my listeners too.

How tough has it been as a woman lyricist and poet?

I will be dishonest to myself if I say there are no challenges at all. However, I believe it is quite unnecessary to stress on this particular topic. The more we emphasise on the requirement of fair play, we subconsciously remind ourselves that we lack something. We must take each obstacle ahead of us as a part of our growth and our journey.

What are you penning next?

A hardbound compilation of 46 of my poems called The Heart Has Its Answers was launched earlier this month. We have designed it like a journal with blank pages after each poem for readers to jot down their thoughts. The poems explore life, emotions, and society through my lenses. I am also in talks with Netflix India for an exciting OTT project that's due to commence in May and just wrapped up shooting for a song that I wrote. It will be released under the T-Series banner.