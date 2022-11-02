‘Composing is my forte, not singing’: Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad

Hailed by Rolling Stone India as “one of the country’s leading singer-songwriters,” Prateek Kuhad has been quietly carving out a unique role for himself as a globally recognised pop musician from India for just over a decade.

Originally from the city of Jaipur, Prateek, who sings in Hindi and English is the rage amongst the young. The first half of the year saw him release his third studio album The Way That Lovers Do, followed by a 20-city tour in the US. In October, he toured the UK and Europe as part of the global showcase, and now he is on a 15-city India Leg of The Way That Lovers Do World Tour.

Talking about his tour and Hyderabad performance, Prateek says, “I will be performing in Hyderabad on November 6 as part of the India leg of the tour and I am super excited. I will definitely be playing most of what I have released so far and especially the popular numbers — a comprehensive list of songs.

Moreover, I will be playing songs from my recently released album The Way That Lovers Do. The album has 11 songs all about love, the philosophy behind love and not only the romantic aspect. The India tour is the biggest I’ve ever done. Much bigger venues and much bigger productions. I’m doing visuals for the first time at shows. It’s a bit more immersive as a concert overall. We have a bigger band.”

Known for his personal style of songwriting, soft singing skills and exploration of the theme of love, Prateek has won millions of hearts with hits like Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tum Jab Paas and more.

“My shows across the world are the same — where my fans are there to listen to my songs and not me singing someone else’s songs. It’s all about my creations, my character across different genres,” shares the singer-songwriter about what makes him stand out amongst his contemporaries. When asked about if he has ever considered doing playback singing in movies, he says, “I write my songs which I will only sing. I am not sure my voice is suitable to sing other kinds of music. Composing is my forte and not singing. I can only sing my compositions.”

Prateek has composed tracks in movies like Baar Baar Dekho, Karwaan, Mismatched, Ajeeb Daastaans and Dhamaka.

“Ever since I was a teenager, I loved music and playing the guitar. But earlier I was not sure enough to follow it as a profession, it was more of a passion for me. As my family is not from a music-related background, my true exposure came when I was in the US, studying. I saw how music can change people’s lives after attending various music shows in New York and other cities abroad. So after college, I thought of giving the music a shot. At present I am focusing on the tour, it has to be the biggest,” concludes Prateek.