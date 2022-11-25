Celebrated pop rock band Michael Learns To Rock comes to Bengaluru as part of their tour

Based out of Denmark, Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR), the renowned pop rock band, comes to Bengaluru for their Back On The Road Tour 2022. The current three-member band includes Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz and Kare Wanscher. The pop music outfit has recorded some of the most memorable songs such as The Actor, Someday, Take Me to Your Heart, and Paint My Love. The band has won several awards including The Best Performing Act of the Year at the SEA Grammy Awards in Singapore, and Gold Preis Award from RSH in Germany. Take Me to Your Heart was also the most downloaded single of the year 2006. Jascha Richter, the band’s lead vocalist and keyboardist, talks about their visit to India and their upcoming projects.

What are you looking forward to during your visit?

We absolutely love India and are looking forward to everything — just being there, meeting people and absorbing the atmosphere and tasting the wonderful food. Our amazing Indian fans at the shows will be the biggest attraction for us.

Could you take us through the setlist of your performance in Bengaluru?

We will play a lot of our biggest hits and combine them with our personal favourites.

Have you given a thought about collaborating with Indian artistes?

Unfortunately, we have not given a thought on working with Indian artistes, but we are always open to good suggestions.

How has your music evolved through the years?

Having a career for five decades has made our music go through a natural development. Simultaneously, we also developed in our personal lives as human beings, fathers, and colleagues. So I guess we can only say that our music is the artistic outcome of all that combined.

What are your favourite songs from the band?

We feel strongly about several songs, but to mention a few I would say Someday, The Actor, Stranger In My Hear.

What’s next in line for the band?

We are planning to spend Christmas holidays with our families and then prepare for touring again next year.

₹1,499 upwards. December 9. At Byg Brewski, Hennur





