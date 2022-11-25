Winner of multiple International Dance Music Awards, DJ duo DVLM (Dimitri Thivaios and Michael Thivaios aka Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike) are brothers who grew up in Willebroek, Belgium. In 2010,

the two wrote the official anthem for Tomorrowland and the song, Give In To The Night, became a

big hit. Since then, they have held the position of official resident DJs of the festival. The two

specialise in EDM and deep house and have collaborated with artistes like Armin van Buuren and Daddy Yankee. Their most famous tracks include The Hum, Hey Baby and Arcade. Dimitri lets us in on what we can expect from Sunburn Goa 2022.

You shared that India is one of your favourite countries to visit. Has it inspired your music in any way?

It’s a great experience to play on Indian soil because you guys really know how to party. India has phenomenal music and great cultural heritage and we would love to experiment with Indian classical beats. We heard of AR Rahman, Anoushka Shankar and Zakir Hussain when we were doing some research on what we can look forward to.

What is the biggest trend in EDM at the moment?

EDM has become one of the top musical movements of this generation as hip-hop was 10 years ago. To be a timeless DJ you need to be receptive to new talent.

What kind of music were you listening to before getting into the electronic/dance music space?

Rappers like Dr Dre, Eminem, D12 and Tupac Shakur were inspirational in many ways and we’ve both also been into rave music for a long time as well.

What has been the biggest highlight of your career so far?

It was the first time we played at the Tomorrowland main stage. We had about 45,000 people in the audience, including our whole family.

Rs 2,500 upwards. December 28 to 30. At Vagator, Goa.