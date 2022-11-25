Dutch DJ Eelke Kleijn looks forward to perform his new tracks at Echoes of Earth

Eelke Kleijn

Based out of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Eelke Kleijn is known for his electronic dance music. He started out his career as a DJ but has now shifted his focus to producing music for commercials, television

series, movie trailers and animated videos. His notable works include remixes for John Legend, James Newton Howard, and Jennifer Lawrence. He has also worked on movies like Batman vs Superman, Rush and This Means War.

What can we expect from your setlist?

I never know what I am going to play beforehand, although it will include many of my own songs of course.



How will you bring out the theme of the festival through your songs?

I always try to create a musical journey, but the most important factor is the crowd. If they are enjoying themselves, that will help me find the perfect next track.

Is this your first performance in India?

No, I’ve been to India many times before. The first time was back in 2013. I’ve always really enjoyed the vibe and my last performance there was almost three years ago, so I’m mostly looking forward to playing all of my new music for the Indian people.



How did you stay productive during the early days of the pandemic?

I spent an awful lot of time in the studio. Without DJ gigs on the weekends, I suddenly had much more time on my hands to write music.



What are some of your upcoming projects?

I have a remix coming up for Lee Cabrera that I am really proud of. It will be released in January. And we have lots of great music coming up on my label DAYS like NIGHTS by the likes of Enamour, VONDA7, Pavel Petrov and Rafael Cerato.

