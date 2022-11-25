Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Toure shares what's in store before his performance in Bengaluru

Born in Mali, Vieux is the son of legendary Malian guitarist Ali Farka Toure. He started out his career playing drums and percussion but soon shifted to the guitar. The guitarist is known for his performance at the opening ceremony of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Vieux is also an activist and founder of Amahrec Sahel, a foundation working for the poor and the underprivileged children of the Sahel region.

Can you share some details about your setlist?

I don’t like to make a setlist too early. Either I will do it right before the show, or often I won’t have one at all and will just play whatever song I am feeling at the moment.

What was your experience performing at the 2010 FIFA World Cup?

That was an incredible experience. I was still very early in my career — this was in 2010 and I began touring in 2007, so this was huge and almost unbelievable for me. I heard that one billion people watched the performance on TV around the world. You cannot have a bigger performance than that!

Was there a specific reason why you chose to play the guitar?

I think it was simply in my blood to play the guitar. Growing up, I would play drums and percussion. I was shy to pick up the guitar because my father was such a larger-than-life star in Mali and he played the guitar. I did not want to be compared to him and judged like that. So, I stayed away from the guitar for many years. I only began playing the guitar at the age 20 and it was only a few years later that I recorded my first album. Something inside me simply pulled me towards the instrument and I couldn’t stop. It felt like I had no choice. It is who I was meant to be.

What is next in line for you after your performance here?

After our tour of India, we are going to play at the Wonderfruit Festival in Thailand, then back home to Mali for some much-needed rest. It has been a very busy year for me with two album campaigns and many shows all over the world. I am excited to come to India, but also very happy to soon have some time to rest and relax with my family.





