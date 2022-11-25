Prateek Kuhad gives us a sneak peek into his The Way That Lovers Do Tour

Influenced by American multi-instrumentalist Elliott Smith, Prateek Kuhad started out as an independent pop musician over a decade ago. His track, Cold/mess, is one of his best-known works and the song also made it to Former US President Barack Obama’s annual list of favourite songs. The singer-songwriter makes a stop in the city for the The Way That Lovers Do Tour, which is also the name of his latest album. We catch up with the guitarist for a quick conversation about what one can expect from his show.

Tell us about the album The Way That Lovers Do and what inspired it?

Love is not just romantic, it’s also about philosophy and the mind-set that a lover comes from. When you are in love, you’re more passionate, calm, kind and open as a person. It changes you and I think that’s a good thing. Inspired by the same, I just wrote songs on the road, at home or wherever I was.When I had a big enough collection, I walked into Bear Creek recording studio in Seattle and spent most of the summer and fall of last year recording the album.

Tell us a little bit about your setlist.

It’s going to be a really long set-list. It will include all of my other works from the early years of my career to my recent album. Raat Raazi, In Tokens & Charms, Kasoor, Cold/mess and all the singles like

Tune Kaha that I have put out. The concert will offer a good mix of my entire catalogue, including the latest album.

What do you think needs to change in the music industry?

I think that the masses in this country consume music in a way where visuals come first. If you look anywhere else in the world, the biggest songs are by the musicians themselves. When you talk about Taylor Swift or Beyonce’s music, you think about that artiste, not movie scenes or actors. That’s the gap we need to bridge.

What was your immediate reaction when you found out that your song was on Obama’s playlist?

I was honestly just shocked, I was surprised! It took me a little while to process and fully realise.

What other projects do you have in the pipeline?

I have a couple of music festivals and I’m always writing. So I’m kind of always working on the next album, even when I’m in the middle of promoting or releasing a current album. But there are no major plans at the moment.

Rs 2,499 upwards. December 17, 8 pm. Venue yet to be announced