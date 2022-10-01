Arctic Monkeys’ new single Body Paint out; fans react

Body Paint, the second new single by the English rock band, Arctic Monkeys from their forthcoming seventh studio album, The Car, is out. However, some indie and psychedelic rock music fans opined that the album should have been the band’s frontman and principal songwriter, Alex Turner’s solo project.

In the official video of Body Paint, the audience is transported into a bunch of vintage visuals portraying the vinyl lifestyle. Filmed in London and Missouri by Brook Linder, the song revolves around the theme of love and deception. The song begins at a rhythmic pace as it uniformly introduces Matt Helders, the drummer’s influences into the background. Fans have listed a few shots displaying Alex Turner, holding the mic effortlessly. A Twitter user has compared the opening scene of the music video to that of the popular crime television series, Breaking Bad featuring its main character Walter White.

heisenberg/walter white in new arctic monkeys body paint music video pic.twitter.com/zyjzHVBNoq — laxmi (@tidal_ls) September 30, 2022

The Car follows the band’s 2018 Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album and is said to be released on October 21 via Britsh independent record label, Domino Record Company. The band has performed their recent song on the American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as its latest musical guest.

Lovers of Arctic Monkeys reacted to the piece of music on Twitter saying, “Arctic Monkeys, you are gonna pay therapy sessions if you play Body Paint on Fallon?" Another user wrote on the same platform, “I absolutely love that Arctic Monkeys have absolutely stopped bothering with writing singles. Body Paint is phenomenal. Sickening how good they are.”

The Car also includes its lead track, There’d Better Be a Mirrorball, which was released as a single on August 29, and I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am, which the band has reportedly played live. Other songs include Perfect Sense, Big Ideas and Sculptures of Anything Goes among a total of 8.

