After the hit Garba song Boom Padi, Maja Ma’s new romantic ballad Ae Pagli is here

One of the fun-filled family entertainers of the year, Amazon Prime Original movie Maja Ma’s latest romantic song Ae Pagli, is finally here!

The song features the star cast of Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh, a couple who is all set to marry in the film. The song video portrays the actors acing the light-hearted dance movements. The love melody is set in an exuberant setting of an ethnic Indian bazaar. The music has been created under the aegis of Akashdeep Sengupta and composed by Gourov Dasgupta, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The dreamy song features playful choreography done by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji.

Watch the video here:

Singer Ash King shares about the song, “For me, Ae Pagli isn’t just another romantic track. It is a song that truly reflects the purity and innocence of young love, the thrill and the excitement of being with someone who leaves your pulse racing with a single look! The lyrics blend beautifully with the rhythmic composition, turning this romantic ballad into a playful, alluring interaction between a couple in love. Ae Pagli is woven beautifully into the movie’s narrative and I am sure that the audiences from all over will feel its magic!"

Singer Prakriti Kakar adds, “It has been such a pleasure to sing Ae Pagli for Maja Ma. The peppy soundtrack had me humming it long after the recording was over. I am absolutely sure that this song will have listeners swaying to the beautiful lyrics penned by Kumaar and the pulsating music, wonderfully composed by Gourov Dasgupta. It is a light-hearted, fun, track that will have everyone falling in love all over again.”

Gourov Dasgupta shares with zest, “I am so excited that Ae Pagli will be reaching audiences worldwide. The composition is very close to my heart and the song has been brought to life by two very gifted singers – Ash and Prakriti. I am thankful to the dynamic team of Maja Ma, especially Anand Tiwari, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Dimple Mathias and Akashdeep Sengupta for bringing me on board for this track.”

The movie Maja Ma is centered around the theme of a vibrant Indian wedding and traditional festivals that provide a celebratory template. It is rife with comedy, controversies, high-octane drama and emotions. The dramedy has an ensemble cast of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmick, Barkha Singh, Srishti Srivastava, Rajit Kapoor, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and more. The movie tests the lead character’s relationships as situations unfold, leading to interesting twists.

Maja Ma premieres on 6 October on Amazon Prime Video.

