Guess when Monotonia, the new track from Shakira and Ozuna, will be released?

The new single Monotonia, featuring Shakira and Puerto Rican singer and rapper Ozuna, will be out soon. The singer announced the release date for Monotonia on her official social media handles on Sunday, posting a brief sound clip and a graphic of the song title on top of a heart being stabbed with a knife.

As a symbol of the conclusion of her separation from Spaniard Gerard Piqué following his alleged affair scandal with Clara Chá Mart, the Colombian artiste announced the news alongside an animation of a heart punctured by a knife.

Earlier, Shakira drew the attention of netizens and fans when she posted consecutive Reels on Instagram that read, “No fue culpa tuya (It was not your fault),” followed by “Ne tampoco mía (Neither mine),” and “Fue culpa de la monotonía (It was the fault of the monotony).”

The fact that Shakira, a Barranquilla native, returned to work on the lyrics of Monotonia with Keith, a 26-year-old Colombian composer, who wrote the successes Tusa and Provenza by Karol G, increased curiosity surrounding the collaboration between the two artists.

In addition to discussing her relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Piquéto, for whom she penned the ballad Yellow years ago, Shakira used this theme to further her career. Shakira, who is followed by 53.3 million people on Twitter, altered the cover of her official account to an image of a broken heart when she announced the debut of Monotonia.

The Colombian singer will release Monotonia as the follow-up to her collaboration with Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro, Te Felicito, which peaked at No. 1 on both the Billboard Latin Airplay chart and the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart. On the Hot Latin Songs list, it peaked at position No. 10.

Shakira, the Hips Don't Lie singer, is one of the best-selling musicians of all time with a catalogue of 145 songs and over 80 million records sold. According to Forbes Colombia, she is the best-selling female Latin musician of all time as of 2018. She is acknowledged for helping other Latin musicians gain access to the global market.

She has won numerous honours, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, six Guinness World Records, three Grammy Awards, twelve Latin Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards. She twice received Billboard's Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade award (in the 2000s and 2010s).

Shakira is illustrious for her trademark yodelling and unique and alluring singing voice. Critics have also called attention to Shakira's usage of yodelling, pointing out that she can do complex melisma and that there is heaviness at the bottom of her tone that flips up into her head voice. In addition, they mentioned Shakira's use of Arabic scales, before claiming that Shakira substitutes harmonic minor scales for pentatonic scales.

Monotonia will be made available on all streaming platforms on October 19.

