The fifth edition of India’s greenest music festival 'Echoes of Earth' to take place in December 

The greenest music festival in India returns to its hometown of Bangalore. The music festival, Echoes of Earth, returns for its fifth edition on the 3rd and 4th of December this year. According to sources, the festival will be held at the Embassy Riding School, Bangalore, which is set among 180 acres of lush greenery. The festival is set to bring back the essence of conscious lifestyle events that promote mindfulness, sustainability, and an alternate, circular lifestyle, with inventive stages created from upcycled material.

Every year, the festival introduces a new theme centred on celebrating the earth through newer, unexplored narratives. In its fifth edition, the festival is bringing together stories of wildlife and nature conservation from the unexplored crevices of India's diverse ecosystems under the theme ‘Circle of life.’

Circle of Life brings together over 40 local and international artists who are shaping the future of one-of-a-kind global sounds. Rising international acts like The Yussef Dayes Experience, Kerala Dust, Dauwd, and Henry Saiz & Band presents Moonshine Wolves will be joining local acts like Anyasa, Hanumankind, Till Apes, and more on these stages.

Reports said that sustainability has been an important tool in developing the festival's vision. The festival has significantly reduced its carbon footprint over the last six years through initiatives such as solar-powered stages, no-plastic zones, sapling drives, and responsible waste disposal and reduction systems. This year, the emphasis shifts to regeneration, conservation, and the circular economy, and how they can be used to create future lifestyle events.

Festival director Roshan Netalkar told media sources, “Circle of Life is a concept that has been under works for years now. It mainly focuses on living life in moderation. We aim to rethink the use of our natural resources and to be mindful of the life that exists around us. This year's festival hopes to elevate the experience we have created in the past through conversations, education, circular design that also encourages the recycling of our past year's assets and finally to move towards becoming a carbon negative festival.”

Live events are making a comeback in unprecedented ways, and Echoes of Earth in 2022 is set to make waves in multiple communities united by a desire for a cleaner, greener future, diverse music, and distinct art.

