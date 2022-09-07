Singer Nikitaa collaborates with Amaal Mallik for Lo-Fi-remix of her song Bad Trip

Indie artist Nikitaa just remix her popular number Bad Trip (Sitam) in collaboration with Amaal Mallik. Originally, the song incorporates pop elements with crafty lyrics that convey understanding and growing apart in a relationship. Driven by the dreamy rhythmic bass line, the song is filled with moody and vibrant synths, woodwinds, and Middle Eastern-inspired strings along with percussion ranging from the djembe to Middle Eastern Indian percussions.

We talk to the singer about the same.

How was it working with Amaal again?

It has been an amazing experience! It was a very organic conversation that led to this remix. Amaal is an incredibly humble and focused person and artist.



Once we knew we wanted to go the LoFi direction we really spent some time picking a direction since LoFi has diversified so much since it’s inception. I think the most important part was to keep the shinier and more ethereal elements of the song to the front and enhance them. We went through multiple versions of the song exploring directions before arriving at this one - and this final rendition blew my mind when Amaal first sent it to me, by the way!





What are the things you learned from each other?

We are both artists who are very dedicated to authentic and polished output and so working together both times was an absolute dream. I’m constantly learning from the ways Amaal interprets sound, the little details he implements and how brilliant the mix is. He’s always dedicated to the best output. I have so much respect for him. It’s so easy to collaborate with someone who is this passionate about what they do. And I am also so grateful for the opportunity. For someone who has been doing this at the level and time that he has to see value in independent artists like me is extremely important and pivotal not just for me as an artist but also as an industry.



How is the indie music scene for young talents like you?

Being indie is always interesting and strange. There is so much creative freedom but also so much work that falls upon your shoulders. The one thing I love about the indie music scene is you can build your own blueprint. But the most difficult part is breaking past the mould to do so - there are all these expectations around who you need to be on social media, how fast your “Brand” should scale, etc. you have to consistently remember that doing things on your own pace is fine and that your journey will never look like anyone else’s. There’s also a certain amount of gatekeeping that happens, even in the indie scene. I don’t believe in gatekeeping. I believe we all should be helping one another as best as we can. There’s enough space for everyone to succeed.

Are you singing for films too?

I am not singing for any films! But I took on scoring for the storyline of an NFT project called Moonrunners. This was a community-driven initiative and I’m very excited about it. Most audio story projects are just narration, I’ve created music and effects and foley sounds for it all, it’s been something I’ve wanted to do for so long; I'm so proud of it!





As a singer how has the experience been so far?

I love being a singer. I don’t know what I’d do in general ( not just professionally ) if I couldn’t sing. It is such an integral part of who I am. I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned is just to be you. Comparing yourself to anyone else is not going to do you any good. Learn from what others do if you like, and never compare. And lastly - your mental health and nervous system health are keys to longevity as a singer. Show up for yourself always, and your voice will thrive.





Your upcoming projects?

I have a song called Apsara coming out next month and I’m so excited about it! It’s nearly entirely Hindi but has my signature Goddess Pop sound, which makes me so happy.