Home Culture Music

Another take on Onam tale

New music video views Mahabali and Vamana through a socio-political prism

author_img Krishna PS Published :  08th September 2022 04:35 PM   |   Published :   |  08th September 2022 04:35 PM
Mavelippaattu

Mavelippaattu

Who is Maveli and what does he look like? Is he the fair, chubby figure? Or a dark, mighty Asura king? Mavelippaattu by the band Mangosteen Club takes off on this tangent.  

“Maveli is always represented as a fair-skinned man adorned in elaborate attire, a crown, a pot belly and moustache. However, the real Maveli is supposed to be dark, like a rainy cloud. He was an Asura king,” says Vishnu Vilasini Vijayan, who directed the music video. 

Shot like a short film, a grim story unfolds as the music progresses. The lines penned by Ajay Jishnu and Ansif Abu flow like a carefully crafted poem. 

“In the Malabar belt, a person from the Malaya tribe would visit every house in the villages after fasting for days,” says Ajay.  “He, a dark figure, comes adorned in colourful paints and appreciates the pookalam (floral carpets), in front of houses. He never speaks, but carries a bell. He rings the bell to communicate. He embodies the great king that day. I grew up seeing this Maveli, who used to visit my home every year.” 

According to the band, the ‘Maveli’ portrayed in the video is not just a figure, but rather an idea. “He is an embodiment of the fighting spirit of the people,” says Ajay.

Maveli is presented as a mere mortal in the video, and is portrayed by Kammatipadam-fame actor Manikandan R Achari. “We have been trying to create the Mavelippaattu since last year. We also started crowdfunding for it. But we could only collect a third of our target. But we were determined to release the song this year,” says Vishnu. 

The little girl, the Maveli, the grandfather and even the representation of Lord Vishnu — the rich villain figure in the video — have done their part well. The little girl brings much-needed innocence to the story.
“Maveli might be dead. But his ideals still live on. That is what we tried to portray in Mavelippaatu,” says Ajay.

TAGS
Maveli Mangosteen Club Vishnu Vilasini Vijayan

Comments