Singer-songwriter Raman Negi releases his fourth single, Gaayab

Singer-songwriter Raman Negi has released his new single titled Gaayab, his fourth single on his upcoming debut solo album since he went on to become an independent artist in April this year. The track highlights a story about losing a confidant while pursuing his dreams. This rock and roll record highlights Raman’s musical diversity while portraying the song’s underlying emotions in an unusual way.

Speaking about his new song, the Delhi-based singer says, “I believe Gaayab is one of the strongest songs on the album. It is also one of the fastest ones to be recorded and I had the most fun recording and producing it. The song walks you through the stage where you look back in time and wonder if ‘this chase’ pursued, is worth giving up on relationships.”

Made in collaboration with bassist, guitarist, and producer Gaurav Chintamani, the track is available across all leading streaming platforms, with Gaayab making a special appearance in the Radar India playlist on Spotify. The music video for the track has also been released on the official YouTube channel of the artiste.

Apart from Gaayab, Raman will also be releasing his solo debut album later this year.