The first edition of the Indian Dirt Fest will feature a sprint championship, concerts, a flea market and more 

Being Creative and Motorsport Inc. is all set to host a unique outdoor experience in a bid to make a mark on the global motorsports scene. The Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC) makes a comeback with the first edition of Indian Dirt Fest — an event where motorsport and music come together.

Zooming in

Giving an early preview of the same, avid biker and founder of Being Creative, Vikram Anand Singh, tells us what to expect. “With a vision to make motorsports a household sport, former rallyist and Motorsport Inc. founder Jaidas Menon partnered with us to bring a new experiential format that reimagines racing entertainment. This unique build-up is a first of its kind and allows the audience to experience the adrenaline rush of motorsports and enjoy the perfor mance of various musicians on the same platform,” explains Vikram.

The organisers are gearing up to host more than 12,000 spectators. Each zone of the festival venue has been sprinkled with several interactive experiences and activities to help the audience get a closer understanding of life of motorsport professionals. And to promote the same, prominent racers such as CS Santosh, Aishwarya Pissay, Harith Noah and others are expected to be in attendance.

This edition will run four zonal championships across different segments and categories on a 10-kilometre track, followed by a grand finale in Goa. “The first leg of this championship is based in Bengaluru. The event allows us to cater to the city’s youth including local bands, artistes, influencers and movie stars. The race has been coupled with various genres of music such as hip hop, techno and indie,” the biker shares.

The artiste line-up for the festival includes Masala Coffee, Rahul Dit-O, Eshani, MC Bijju and DJ Aban to name a few. “We also have the cast and crew of the Tamil film Unarvugal Thodarkadhai on our guest list. Singers Nikitha Gandhi, Gowtham Bharadwaj and Sreekanth Hariharan will also be performing live for the audience,” he adds.

We spoke to some of the artistes and bikers to find out more about what to expect...

Masala Coffee

The band covers various genres such as Indian folk, blues, pop and rock. Percussionist and founder, Varun Sunil, talks about what’s in store for the event. “Obviously, there will be a few Kannada singles, our Hindi track Safar, songs from Mundina Nildana and other originals,” says the musician. Founded in 2014, the nine-piece band rose to fame through their original compositions including Uriyadi and Kimaya. “It will be a different experience to perform during a race. We are looking forward to witnessing the bikers and some exciting stunts,” shares Varun. Last year, Masala Coffee released two new songs from their album Ektara and is currently working on a few more. “Our next from the album is scheduled to be out this month! We also have an English original in the pipeline,” he shares.

Aishwarya Pissay

The off-road motorcycle racer is the first-ever Indian to win a world title in motorsports. The 27-year- old from Bengaluru looks forward to performing in the ladies class as well as the (incomprehensible) overall class over the weekend. “I’m looking forward to the concert that we have at the festival, I think it will enhance the overall experience around the motorsport event,” the racer exclaims. What started out as a hobby eventually grew into passion and soon, Aishwarya was racing to win national titles in both road racing and rally championships. She adds, “Other cities across India should also have more events like this to increase the level of awareness about motorsports. It is a great way to attract more members to the motorsports community.”

Dev Venkatesh

The off-road motorcycle racer and former INRSC winner has bagged numerous race titles and is currently working on building the track for the upcoming rally. “It’s going to be an action-packed weekend. Prior to this, we would just show-up, race and return but this year we have an upgrade,” Dev shares. Expressing his views on why Bengaluru should have more motorsport events, he says, “Bengaluru has now become the hub for motorsports. No other city can match our training facilities. The first racers to make it to international circuits were from this city and we want the community to only grow bigger and better.”

₹1,499 upwards. September 17. At Tribal Adventure Cafe, Devanahalli