Pune-based music band Easy Wanderlings comes to Bengaluru this weekend

Pune-based eight piece band Easy Wanderlings describe their music as a melodic journal of cherished conversations and memories, “weaving a tapestry of soul, pop, and folk music.” Their music is usually easy on the ear – it makes you want to lay back and reflect. Ahead of the release of their second EP, the band comes to Bengaluru for a performance this Friday, as part of their all-India tour. Mumbai-based singer Mali (Maalavika Manoj) will join them on stage for a guest performance.

Since their inception in 2015, the band has released one album and one EP. Their concert will witness the band performing all the songs from their debut album As Written In The Stars, their upcoming EP Caught In A Parade, and some never-before-heard pieces.

While their initial releases could be classified as folk and indie-pop, Caught In A Parade leans more towards soul and funk. Considered by the members as an important mile-marker for the band, the EP includes songs that explore diverse-yet-related themes of modern love and human frailties. “The goal is to make music without getting caught up about the genre... to make music that we genuinely feel in the moment, and also capture our band’s essence,” says guitarist and vocalist Sharad Rao.

A perfect example of that description would be the band’s latest single Mayflower, released earlier this month. Part of the upcoming EP, the piece is sung by acclaimed singer Nikhil D’Souza who has collaborated with them for the first time. The song explores the concept of envy, and how everyone is striving to move up in life.

This concert is special in more than one way. For starters, Bengaluru is the only city where all eight members of the band (Siya Ragade, Shardul Bapat, Sharad Rao, Sanyanth Naroth, Pratika Gopinath, Nitin M Krishna, Malay Vadalkar, and Abraham Zachariah) will perform together. The setlist has been thoughtfully curated, keeping in mind the tastes of the Bengaluru audience. The dynamic set will include some of the band’s soulful and mellow tunes as well as some groovy up-tempo music.

“Bengaluru is one of our favourite cities to play in. The audience is in tune with our sound and music, we truly enjoy playing for them,” signs off Sanyanth, the founding member of the band.



₹ 699 upwards, September 23, 8 pm. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala



