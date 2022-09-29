Karan Kundra and Erica Fernandes feature in Shekhar Khanijo’s latest track

Shekhar Khanijo’s much anticipated single Akhiyan released has released today and made fans fall in love with its beautiful flow of rhythm along with Shekhar’s voice. The song explores shades of heartbreak through the well thought out lyrics and features Karan Kundra and Erica Fernandes as the faces of the song.

Ever since the official poster of the song was unveiled, fans have been clamouring to see the sorrowful tale unfold on the digital screen through Erica and Karan’s portrayals. The duo collaborated with Shekhar for the first time in this song. The words of this song have been penned by Jaani while Avvy Sra has spun his magic to create the soundtrack for the song.

Even though the poster is incredibly captivating and sorrowful, fans are eagerly expecting to see this fresh pairing of Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundra in Akhiyan. Many people expressed their excitement and anticipation over social media, while others who had been waiting for this announcement expressed their happiness that the music video would finally be out.

Shekhar’s last track Kafan featuring television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and actress Daisy Shah has crossed over fifteen million views on YouTube.

Akhiyan is streaming on Shekhar Khanijo’s YouTube channel