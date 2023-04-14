Tabla tales from the maestro Chandrashekhar Gandhi 

As a part of the Francophonie 2023 celebration, Alliance Française of Madras in association with the Quebec Government Office in Mumbai and Consulate of Canada brings fusion music concert — Geet-Taar & Taal, featuring Nadaka, Illyas Khan, and Chandrashekhar Ravindra Gandhi. We caught up with the tabla player Chandrashekhar Gandhi ahead of his performance in Chennai.

Chandrashekhar Ravindra Gandhi was born into a musical family and began his journey when he was all of four years old, playing tabla under the guidance of his father and guru, Shree Ravi Gandhi. Shekhar was also fortunate to have received teachings from great maestros of that past era. Presently, Shekhar is learning under the guidance of Pandit Yogesh Samsiji, one of the finest names in the art of tabla. Playing tabla for over 20 years and having collaborated with many talented musicians, Shekar’s sensibility and style never fails to bring a dynamic pulse to the stage.

Starting your journey at the age of four, how did tabla become a part of your life?

My father is a renowned tabla player, so it’s a blessing to have been born in this family. I started my taalim (learning process) from my Baba and slowly it became part of my life.

Tell us something about the tabla that you find most interesting in comparison with other musical instruments.

None of the instruments can be compared as they have their independent identity. According to me, tabla is an instrument that gets the person into discipline. It needs aggression, power, lots of discipline and dedication.

You are still learning under the guidance of Pandit Yogesh Samsiji, even after playing tabla for over 20 years and accompanying a wide array of fine musicians — this is so humbling to know. So, do you think musical learning has no end?

Yes, I do believe learning has no end. The more you learn, the more you get to know yourself, and that helps you grow. I am blessed to have Pt Yogesh Samsiji as my guru.

Tell us about some of your compositions and the stories behind them?

I can’t say exactly about the composition but yes whenever I work with various artistes from different fields like classical dancers, singers, instrumentalists, they have different syllables than what we have, so again I get to learn setting my syllables according to their compositions.

Like singers woo their loved ones with their singing; poets court/woo with their poems; tell us how does a tabla player woo their partner? Have you done that?

Frankly speaking, I have not done this yet, but will surely try to do it as it’s a good idea!

What will you be playing for Chennai?

I will be playing few compositions based on Indian classical as well as western classical, the mixture is being formed by Nadaka sir. So, as I said previously we set our compositions according to the artistes we work with.

Entry free.

April 20.7 pm.

At Edouard Michelin Auditorium,

Alliance Française of Madras.

