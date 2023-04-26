Popsinger Shivangi Sharma gets ready for her upcoming track Same Old Lies. featuring Reecha Sinha

Pop singer Shivangi Sharma is ready to drop her next song titled Same Old Lies featuring actress Reecha Sinha on May 5. After her latest song Party Party with DJ Bravo became popular, the singer is now all ready to stun the audience with her upcoming track. Shot across seven different locations of the United States and India, this song already seems to be something impressive and engaging.

"Same Old Lies is composed and directed by me. We shot at seven different locations of the United States and India, including Times Square in New York City where we shot at 2am during the fall season. There were four different locations in the United States including New York City, North New Jersey, Upstate New York, and indoor shoots in India," shares Shivangi. She continues, "It was a very difficult task to manage everything from shooting location, composing, editing, all by my myself."

It was interesting to know how friendship turned into professionalism between singer Shivangi and actress Reecha. The singer shares, "I wanted another face for this song and I kept in mind that I need one parallel lead. So for that, I literally had to wait a lot. I was approaching a couple of actresses and singers for that since a long time but I think the song had the destiny to have Reecha featuring in it. We both have been friends from the very long time but later when my last song Party Party with DJ Bravo released in December, I asked her reviews on it and then later in few conversations I asked if she would like to collaborate for a song. That's when she heard Same Old Lies and liked it so much that she agreed to do it. So this is how we turned this friendship into professionalism."

Milan Talkies famed actress Reecha Sinha also shares her point of view in this context, "I was keen on working with Shivangi as she's an old friend of mine and I've seen her journey. The song is all about giving a secret message to the audience. Actually the song is all about music beats and wonderful lyrics but if you ask me there is a secret message in the video which I want the audience to watch." Sharing her excitement further, she adds, "I'm really glad that I could experiment with my looks in this video which I generally don't do, so thanks to her. And kudos to her on doing such a great job."

We got a slight glimpse into the concept of the song when the actress says, "There is something which is happening in this generation more frequently, if you watch the video you will get to know the message which today's generation could totally relate in terms of love. I won't give out much now because that would give away everything."