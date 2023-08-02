Singer Suryansh drops a new single, Aye Khuda

Playback singer, composer, and music producer Suryansh has once again left music enthusiasts captivated with the launch of his latest single, Aye Khuda. The emotive musical creation, composed, produced, sung, and written solely by Suryansh, showcases his multifaceted musical abilities and artistic brilliance.

Aye Khuda delves deep into themes of love, faith, and hope, taking listeners on an enthralling and emotional journey. The song's poignant melodies and heartfelt vocals resonate with a wide audience, leaving a lasting impression on all who experience its beauty and soulful essence.

The 26-year-old musician began his journey by sharing covers on his YouTube channel. Today, his channel boasts over 260K subscribers, a testament to his growing popularity and the genuine connection he establishes with his fans through his soulful performances.

Over the years, Suryansh has become a prominent figure in the Indian music industry, contributing his melodious voice and exceptional talents to various acclaimed projects. His work in films like Cobra, Dil Bechara, Atrangi Re, Mimi, Ponniyin Selvan, and a few more has garnered widespread acclaim.

"I poured my heart and soul into creating Aye Khuda, and it holds a very special place in my musical journey,” says Suryansh. “This song is an emotional expression of love, faith, and hope, inspired by personal experiences and the experiences of those around me. As an artist, I always strive to connect with my listeners on a deep level, and Aye Khuda allowed me to do just that," he adds.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms.