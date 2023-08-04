Kavita Seth on her new song, Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab

Kavita Seth and her son Kanishk’s chartbusting duet Rangisari from the Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani film JugJugg Jeeyo had gone viral on social media last year. This year, the mother-son duo is back with a new single, Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab. The foot tapping number is a treat to the ears, and Kavita tells us more about the song, the pros and cons of working with her son, and more.

Tell us about the song.

Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab is a Sufi song written by Syed Zia Alvi. When he sent me the lyrics years ago, I loved it so much that I crafted its tune almost immediately. Later, Kanishk and I decided to compose the song. Bhushan Kumar also liked the song and decided to release it independently under T-Series.

This is your second collaboration with your son. How excited are you?

Yes, officially it is our second collaboration. Otherwise, Kanishk and I work on so many things together. We are very excited about it because the song sounds very well and the visual treatment is also beautifully done. The way the story is built around Kathak goes so well with the tune and lyrics.

What are the pros and cons of working with your son?

There are several pros and cons but we know each other’s comfort zones and positive and negative aspects. The best part is we can work whenever we want and be lenient about deadlines. He knows my nature and my style of singing. But Kanishk, Kavish and I have different music styles, and when we are producing music, the mother-son relationship doesn’t come into play. He treats me as a singer and I respect him as a music producer, delivering what he requires.

How is working for independent music different from preparing for a film song?

Independent music is more fun because you have control over the song; there is a lot of freedom since you can create the song according to your mood and thoughts. Whereas in a movie there are certain restrictions — you have to keep in mind the mood, setting and situation of the movie and star cast, which makes it constricted. I have been doing independent music since I was a child, so, I am naturally more included towards it. But I also feel blessed to have lent my voice to some soulful film songs.

Kavita and Kanishk

What do you feel about the rise of auto-tune software in the industry?

I see auto-tune software as a tool for those who consider music as a hobby and do not possess proficient singing skills but would like to hear their voices in a certain way. I do not believe that professional singers have any need for it. While such equipment can be useful for minor corrections, it cannot be relied upon entirely, as it can ruin the essence of the song and make it sound very mechanical. It’s better to focus on practising and improving one’s skills rather than relying on auto-tune.

Have the OTT platforms been a boon for singers and musicians too?

Yes, I think a lot of people are getting better deals and opportunities, especially music directors and singers. Earlier, we only had movies to rely on which had some specifications about the singers, whereas on OTT, a variety of voices are being used, giving a chance to a lot of new voices to rise and shine.

What are your views about singles getting a place in movies and web shows?

I will always consider this a very good thing because even in my case Rangisari was a single which got selected in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo because of which it reached the masses. Not just did the song receive more than 100 million views, but we also won an award for it.

Upcoming works?

As a vocalist, I constantly explore various genres of music, ranging from devotional to filmy, Ghazal and Sufi. I choose to work on projects that I find meaningful and worthwhile. I have recently recorded a song for Suman Adhikary’s debut film Widow’s Shadow. It’s a beautiful song. Suman not only directed the film but has also written and composed the song.