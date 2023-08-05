Avanti Patel’s Sandesa is a blend of classical and rock music

Indie musician and ex-Indian Idol contestant Avanti Patel's single Sandesa that released on August 4 is a beautiful contemporary bandish. Prior to this, Avanti has come out with tracks like Saiyaan Bina that focused on the LGBTQIA+ community, besides Gaye Mausam and Nadiya to name a few.

Sandesa uses Raag Bhimpalasi as its base and its arrangement incorporates different elements like drums, distortion guitars, and sarod. The single represents Avanti’s personal life and interests, combining her love for Hindustani Classical music with contemporary rock music.

Commenting on the same, Avanti says, "I am glad that people are loving the track. Sandesa happens to be an organic blend of styles- it wasn’t created with that intention in mind. As a composition I can say it is like a bandish but the arrangement and production are more representative of who I am as an artist. The instruments have been chosen based on what emotions we wanted the song to elicit. The sarod gives it an earthy texture while the drums add a nice groove and kick to the track."

Avanti Patel

"As individuals or even artists we are never just black or white. For me, Sandesa represents that subjectivity. It needn’t be slotted into the classical music category or be called rock just because we have drums in it. It will appeal to different people based on what they relate to from the song," she adds.

Avanti Patel’s musical accomplishment and creativity continue to inspire music lovers everywhere. Her new hit has generated a lot of buzz and is quickly gaining traction among music fans worldwide.