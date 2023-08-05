Friendship Day 2023: 5 Music Composer Duos Who Found Friendship through Music

Music has a unique way of bringing people together, and some of the most iconic musical duos are best friends too. On this Friendship Day 2023, we celebrate five music composer duos who not only create exceptional music but also share a deep bond through their shared passion for melodies and harmonies. Let’s take a closer look at these talented duos and the magical music they have gifted us over the years.

Sachin-Jigar

Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, popularly known as Sachin-Jigar, are a dynamic composer duo who has collaborated for numerous Bollywood hits. They met as aspiring musicians and started their journey in the music industry as composers. Their big breakthrough came with the film F.A.L.T.U, and they’ve never looked back since then. Their compositions are a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional tunes, with foot-tapping beats that resonate with the audience. Often in interviews we find Sachin and Jigar speaking about the mutual respect they share in their friendship. Their trust in each other’s abilities, and a shared vision for their craft, have enabled them to create memorable tunes that have won the hearts of millions.

Also read: Taylor Swift halts LA Eras Tour show to comfort Kobe Bryant's daughter

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

This trio comprising Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa is renowned for its versatility and talent. Their collaboration began in the 1990s when Shankar and Ehsaan called Loy on as a keyboard player. Over the years, they delved into various music genres, including Bollywood, fusion, and rock, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian music scene.

Their shared love for experimentation and exploration had just made their friendship thrive over the years. Their openness to each other’s ideas and the ability to complement each other’s strengths have resulted in timeless melodies that have stood the test of time.

Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani came together in the early 2000s and took the music industry by storm with their fresh and contemporary compositions. Their music transcends conventional boundaries, incorporating elements from various genres like pop, rock, and electronic.

Vishal and Shekhar’s friendship is characterised by a strong bond built on understanding and creative synergy. Their unwavering commitment to pushing each other to reach new heights has paved the way for chart-topping songs and unforgettable musical experiences.

Ajay-Atul

Ajay and Atul Gogavale are Marathi music composers who have made a significant impact on both regional and Bollywood music. With their soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt compositions, they have won the hearts of audiences across the country.

Growing up as brothers and friends, Ajay and Atul share a deep emotional connection, which translates seamlessly into their music. Their shared background and upbringing have given them a unique perspective, allowing them to create music that touches the soul.

Sajid-Wajid

Sajid Ali and Wajid Ali were a formidable music composer duo until Wajid’s demise in 2020. They were known for their energetic and peppy compositions that became instant hits in Bollywood. Their partnership was marked by a strong camaraderie and an unbreakable bond.

Also read: Singer-songwriter Samira Koppikar on her new EP, Sang Barishon Ke

Sajid and Wajid’s friendship extended beyond the studio, and they were like family to each other. Their musical journey was a testament to their brotherly love, and their songs continue to remind us of the beautiful memories they created together.

The world of music has been enriched by these incredible composer duos who not only gifted us with exceptional melodies but also proved that true friendship can be found through the magic of music. As we celebrate Friendship Day in 2023, let’s raise a toast to these musical friendships and the timeless tunes they have given us, reminding us that some bonds are meant to last forever.