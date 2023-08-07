Singers Avral Sahir and Dilshad Nahar Kona release new single

Popular Bangladeshi singers Avral Sahir and Dilshad Nahar Kona is coming up with their new romantic song Tumi Kamon Kore, in collaboration with West Bengal's director Rishi Roychowdhury. The music video has already been shot in Kashmir.

Not just the director, but the song brings a new flavour of romance with Bengali actors, Sandy Rong and Disha as the leads. The song is featured in the backdrop of Kashmir.

The song is composed by Linkan and is produced by Aadir. Besides directing the video, Rishi has also choreographed for it.

Sahani said, “It is my fist collaboration with an Indian director and production. I worked with Linkan before and the composition is absolutely brilliant. It’s is going to release soon.”