Abhijay Sharma releases love song Qissa

Abhijay Sharma, the singer behind the trending song Obsessed, has unveiled his latest masterpiece, Qissa. This captivating new track weaves a poetic love story, intricately crafted with the mesmerizing essence of rain.



In Qissa, the rain takes center stage as a powerful metaphor for life's uncertainties, symbolizing the unpredictability of love and the beauty that can emerge from even the most challenging circumstances. With each verse, Abhijay skillfully delves into the depths of the characters' connection, enveloping the listener in an enchanting world where love and rain merge in perfect harmony.

The poster of Qissa

The song's melodic composition and emotive lyrics tug at the heartstrings, evoking a range of emotions that resonate with audiences of all ages. Sharma's soulful vocals breathe life into the tale, making the song an unforgettable auditory experience.



"Qissa holds a special place in my heart and I can't wait to share the song with my fans who mean the world to me. This song speaks about love's resilience amid life's storms, and I'm excited to release it in collaboration with IndieA Records and their team. I hope people enjoy listening to the song because I had a lot of fun creating it," says Abhijay Sharma.