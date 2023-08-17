Kiran & Mir’s Amader Golpe hits 28K views!

Life is tough and unfair at times almost for everyone and for women, the struggle becomes even more when a woman does not fit in, according to the society. But life is unpredictable and miracles do happen. “Amader Golpe”, a new Bengali music video featuring the popular onscreen couple Kiran Mazumder and Mir Rahemin Rahim, tells a tale of a new-age, old-school love story. The song is composed and penned by Pralay Sarkar and sung by Utso Saha.

Two women, Payel Ghosh and Ipshita Choudhuri led the project and wanted to show a very light yet heartwarming tale of love which revolves around the concept of arranged marriage.

The poster

Payel, who conceptualised and wrote the story, says, “I wanted to give the audiences a hope that everyone needs in their life and this story fulfils that. It will be even more relatable for kids born and grown up in the 90s since the video gives a vibe from that era.”

To it, director and screenplay writer Ipshita adds, “I wanted to show a love story and wanted to give the audience a happy ending after a long time. The content is very simple but no one has seen Mir and Kiran like this before!”

Independent makers have been the talk of the town before as well but these two women makers have portrayed the popular onscreen couple most unexpectedly. The story sees a girl, Rai (Kiran), who has been struggling with marriage proposal rejections due to her old-school, simple looks and introverted nature. But fate has different plans for Rai when her prince charming (Mir) arrives, a good-looking, sorted guy who has been observing and liking Rai for a long time and ends up proposing to her for marriage.

(L-R) Ipshita, Kiranj, Mir and Payel





The song instantly hits all the right notes and its soothing music brings back nostalgic memories for many. Like always, Mir and Kiran’s chemistry has worked well and justifies the music video.

Amader Golpe is streaming on the Saregama Bangla YouTube channel.