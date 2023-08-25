Get ready to experience a soulful musical evening with Bismil ki Mehfil

Artistes immersed in a sacred phenomenon such as sufi music, not only understand the deeper meanings it conveys but also offer listeners a chance to embark on their own transformative journey. Exactly what famous Indian sufi singer, songwriter and performer Mohd Asif aka Bismil (stage name) does with his enthralling performances on stage. Popularly known for conducting Bismil ki Mehfil, the Delhibased artiste effortlessly blends the essence of sufi music with western influences, creating interesting contemporary fusion by calling it ‘modern sufi’. A regular Bismil show witnesses an old-style nostalgic mehfil ambience where the star performer is decked in traditional embroidered kurta pyjama set and a shawl, vibing with the audience either through melodies or shayaris. Needless to say, it also make for an important part of his live presentations. Through his immense dedication, true passion for music, and mastery of sufi and folk genres, Bismil also garnered acclaim that reverberates on a global stage. What brings joy to the hearts of music connoisseurs in Hyderabad is the exciting news that Bismil is set to grace the stage with his performance. The city’s first-ever outdoor sufi mehfil — Bismil ki Mehfil — is poised to be illuminated by the artiste’s electrifying musical renditions. Before the show, we speak to Bismil to know more about his musical journey and various other aspects of his life.

Mehfil in Hyderabad

As authentic as it can get, Hyderabadis will get to witness Bismil ki Mehfil live. Adding to the anticipation, the city’s rich historical legacy, with its Nawabi heritage where the tradition of mehfils was greatly cherished, provides an ideal backdrop that ensures this performance will resonate with the local audience. Bismil says, “I am very excited and looking forward to the show in Hyderabad. I’ll be performing sufi songs, some fusion renditions, folk melodies and some Indie tunes that will go well with the unique preferences of the city’s audience, ensuring a captivating musical experience.” What’s also special about the show is Bismil’s unique jugalbandi with artiste Nayab Midha. “Yes, you can expect a flavour of jugalbandi, an instrumental duet, a style that was once popular in the royal courts from the Mughal era,” Bismil adds. Bismil has taken it upon himself to popularise modern sufi music. He says, “I simply enjoy doing this fusion in front of my audience. I blend sufi music with modern pop, which is being well-received by the audience so far. My motive is to encapsulate the tastes of the younger generation. This sits well with the youth and encourages enthusiasts of all age groups to come together and be a part of the musical experience.”

Bismil

Scion of talent

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Bismil a self-made artiste given his adeptness at harnessing both his inherent talents and musical heritage. Hailing from a lineage of musicians, he seamlessly capitalised on his background to pave his own artistic path. Bismil says, “My father and grandfather were musicians. However, I am the first vocalist (singer) in my family. I started learning music at the tender age of five and my nana was my first guru.” Bismil learnt music from Moradabad Gharana, Delhi Gharana and now he is learning from Rampur Gharana. “Before my college, I would go to perform in restaurants. All dressed up in my kurta pyjama carrying my harmonium, I would perform small gigs and sing songs crooned by noted Bollywood legendary singers namely Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. However, things changed when I went to college. There, I met Vibhor Hasija (who is my manager now) through a friend and we decided on the concept of Bismil ki Mehfil. Since then, I started performing as Bismil. It’s been 10 years and the journey with Vibhor has been super amazing.”

Sufi for soul

Bismil says that sufi music has always been very close to his heart. Although he started learning Hindustani classical music at a very tender age, with time, he realised that the texture of his voice harmoniously resonated with the sufi music genre. He started turning his focus towards sufi music where he passionately honed his craft and dedicated himself to its mesmerising performances. Bismil tells us, “It’s not just the music but also the beauty of the lyrics that are special when it comes to sufi renditions. The verses carry the essence of devotion, love, and the timeless pursuit of a spiritual connection — a symphony that touches not just the ears, but also the soul.” Bismil fervently seeks to share the enchantment of sufi music with others, encouraging a deeper understanding and appreciation of its transformative journey. “Whenever I perform or practise this genre, I get lost in the depths of it. Sufi music is for the soul! In fact, sometimes when I listen to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, it’s hard to hold back the emotions. Chap Tilak Sab Cheeni Re is my all-time favourite track,” adds Bismil.

Bismil

Refuge in poetry

Let’s agree, shayaris stand as a timeless treasure and are appreciated by the young population even in modern times. This is also because shayaris often encapsulate an entire range of emotions, including love, friendship, nostalgia or longing for that matter. Within the realm of shayaris, unspoken emotions find refuge, taking on the tangible form of words. Bismil too, just like many youngsters, finds himself irresistibly drawn to the enchanting world of shayaris. He mentioned that he has had his share of experiences in life that pushed him into the realm of shayaris. He writes his own verses and performs them on stage during the programmes. You would often find his shayari videos going viral on social media. His words are often reciprocated by the youth cheering in the crowd.

Conqueror of hearts

Bismil is the first Indian artiste who took on the charge to promote sufi-fusion music around the globe at such a young age. Not relying on Bollywood songs to bolster his journey, he embarked on a transformative tour, gracing various corners of the world with the spellbinding allure of Bismil ki Mehfil. This year, he was on cloud nine when he got featured on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City. The billboard features the successful completion of the artiste’s sufi music tour that took place in a 10-city tour in nine US cities and one Canadian city. Sharing his feelings, Bismil says, “The tour was a huge success for us. I always had a dream to be performing in the States. It was the very first time in the west that I saw people having a good time, listening to sufi music. The audience was from different countries including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and obviously the US. Someone has rightly said, music transcends all physical boundaries!”

Beyond his art

Beyond his art form, Bismil exudes an intriguing persona, featuring an array of captivating hues that illuminate his multifaceted nature. He is a hardcore foodie who loves trying out an array of cuisines. Having said that, he is also into fitness and makes sure that he compensates for all the indulgences. Despite such a packed schedule, he makes time for his close friends and spends quality time with them. Those who know Bismil can vouch for the fact that he finds immense joy in travelling. He takes mandatory holidays every year just to travel and explore different places. Being a performing artiste, his profession often unfurls opportunities for him to venture beyond, a facet of his work that he wholeheartedly relishes. For viewers, the usual sight is that of Bismil gracing the stage adorning his signature traditional kurta pyjama, accompanied by an elegant shawl. But he is also someone who loves staying trendy. He has a soft corner for sneakers and funky socks. Bismil’s family stands as a pillar of unwavering support, fully embracing his decision to pursue his artistic calling as a full-time career. They are extremely proud of his achievements. His younger brother Irfan is also a musician. In fact, he often accompanies Bismil on the keyboard during shows. Because Bismil comes from a family where everyone shares a passion and love for music, they frequently end up having intimate mehfils at home that become occasions of heartfelt joy. Besides all this, Bismil is also very active on social media. It’s worth mentioning here that he actively engages with his audience, utilising their reach to amplify his work and share it with the world. Bismil very well understands the transformative power of social media. Touching a bit about his future plans, Bismil reveals that he has recorded a few songs that he is planning to release soon, which you will be able to find on different platforms including Spotify.

Rs 799. August 26.6.30 pm.

At Gachobowli Stadium.

