Beyond the big screen

Making music with a message is something that every artiste looks forward to but being vulnerable and completely honest through their songs is not everyone’s cup of tea. But Mumbai-based musician and actress Aaliyah Qureishi, who likes to be known as Jhalli, does both. Apart from music, she shares the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming movie Jawan, so it goes without saying how huge next month is going to be for the singer. She opens up about her experience working with SRK, how her debut EP is doing following its release last year and lots more…

Working with someone like SRK is almost everyone’s dream. Tell us about your experience being part of a project with him?

It was my dream too! I just didn’t think it would happen so soon. He was my favorite actor growing up. I’ve watched Main Hoon Na 17 times. It was a fantastic experience. He always made me feel so warm and comfortable on set. I would sit with him by the monitors and basically just ask him questions and he would impart wisdom, with his signature touch of humor. I’ve learned so much about the industry and life philosophies from him.

Jhalli

How did the opportunity of working in Jawan come about?

I auditioned for the role and got called to the Red Chillies office and met Atlee sir and his wife Priya. He asked me a few questions, like if I have any fighting training (I used to box for a year), if I was willing to change my hair drastically (I had just dyed my hair back from blue, so I was more than willing) and a few more questions and then he said he’d be in touch. A few days later I got a call from casting saying I had been locked and it was so unbelievably exciting.

How did the idea of your stage name ‘Jhalli’ come up?

It was what my parents called me when I was growing up! I don’t think they meant it as a compliment, but I always loved it. To me someone who is a jhalli: is powerful, free spirited, non-conformist, creative and a bit mad — all things I aspire to be for the rest of my career. So, I chose to reclaim the word to invite people to step into their own power and freedom.

Last year you released your debut EP titled Why Should I? How has the audience reception been since its release?

It’s been really satisfying to have a whole body of music out. My music video for the single Let Me Be Ur Girl crossed a million views on YouTube so that was exciting! But, it’s most meaningful to me when people come up to me and say they relate to certain songs specifically. Last year at NH7, a girl came up to me after my show and said that she first heard my song Dream Girl on a playlist and it made her feel less alone. Experiences like that are why I make music and it’s the best compliment I can get.

You are a Mumbai-based artiste and the city has many already established and upcoming musicians. How do you try to keep yourself different from others?

I don’t try to keep myself different from others. I believe we’re all inherently unique and so I just follow my artistic intuition as honestly as I can and it leads to me making music that sounds like me. I don’t really try to imitate anyone, nor do I try to be different from anyone. I just do what I like at that moment and hopefully people resonate. I think there’s room for all artists and always believe in collaboration over competition.

What can people expect from you for the rest of the year and in 2024?

This month I’m releasing a song that I’ve written, composed, produced and sung — it’s called Don’t Come Back. Really excited for that! Then of course, Jawan is releasing on September 7. I have a few fun musical collaborations coming up after that, as well as a primary role in a popular OTT show that I can’t disclose more information about right now. Lots more to come!

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so