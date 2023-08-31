TXT reveals exciting details about upcoming album, ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’

In a thrilling announcement that has sent K-pop enthusiasts into a frenzy, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has revealed the launch of their third studio album, The Name Chapter: Freefall. The announcement, made on August 30 at midnight, was accompanied by a tantalising teaser clip that has left fans buzzing with excitement.

The album is scheduled for release on October 13. While specific details regarding the tracklist and format are yet to be unveiled, TXT’s passionate fanbase is eagerly awaiting more information, which is expected to be divulged in the coming weeks.

TXT has been on a meteoric rise since its inception, consistently delivering groundbreaking music that resonates with fans around the globe. Their previous mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, marked the inception of their Name Chapter series and showcased the hit single Sugar Rush Ride.



Also read: Grammy nominated Camilo joins hands with Diljit Dosanjh for 'Palpita'

In addition to their musical achievements, TXT has been making waves with remarkable collaborations. They recently teamed up with the Jonas Brothers for the electrifying single Do It Like That, demonstrating their versatility and capacity to seamlessly blend genres.

The group’s monumental achievements have also extended to the global stage. Earlier this month, the band accomplished the historic feat of headlining Lollapalooza, solidifying their position as a trailblazing K-pop act. This achievement comes on the heels of their previous groundbreaking performance at the festival the year before, where they became the first K-pop group to grace its stage. Their labelmates, NewJeans, also added to the spectacle with their performance at the event.



Also read: AP Dhillon says success of 'With You' reflects his goal to make Punjabi music global