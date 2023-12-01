Mali's rhythmic inferno in song, Semi Automatic Butane

In the preceding months, Mumbai-based artiste Maalavika Manoj, aka Mali announced the studio rendition of her cherished track, Walk Away — a song nurtured in her creative vault for over 10 years. Following the long-awaited unveiling, Mali ventured into yet another endeavour: orchestrating a comprehensive nationwide music tour spanning various cities across India. Simultaneously, while preparing for it, Mali also dropped her latest single, Semi Automatic Butane in a compelling and emotionally charged synth composition. Mali’s vocals, infused with velvety merit, blend with lush acoustic and electric guitar arrangements. Behind the scenes, the track’s production is helmed by Keshav Dhar, known for his work with the Indo/American rock band Skyharbor. Delving into the inspiration behind Semi Automatic Butane, she exposes us to a deeper commentary on human behaviour and societal perceptions, using smoking as a metaphor for preconceived compulsive tendencies. She walks us through the innate attraction towards what is considered taboo, elevating the song’s meaning beyond habitual addiction.

This is your first fully self-produced India tour ever since the pandemic. How do you feel? What are you looking forward to?

I am both excited and anxious about it. Excited because I will get to do one of the most fulfilling things about being an independent artiste — travelling with my music, being on stage and getting to meet fans both old and new. Anxious because it is the first and biggest self-produced tour that I’ve done. We rely completely on ticket sales in each city and so we are really counting on our fans and friends to buy tickets and come for our gig. This will be my first full band performance in Hyderabad so I really can’t wait!

Semi Automatic Butane (SAB) is the title of the tour and your third single since your debut album, Caution to the Wind. How do you interpret your style now?

My style keeps changing with every release. The last two singles before SAB were more mellow and melancholic. This one breaks away from the breakups and is a lot more fun and upbeat. Who knows what the next one will sound like?

What was the inspiration behind the song — it had sorrow, dilemma and weakness as we read, heard and watched it…

SAB is a commentary on how we perceive smoking. It’s a habit people are either ashamed of or are obsessed with. There’s so much mixed messaging around it. But for me, the song is about more than just that. It’s about how as humans we are drawn to what we shouldn’t do and it goes much deeper than habitual addiction. I think as humans, we are naturally geared towards compulsive behaviours whether we choose to recognise them or not.

As a musician or an artiste, how important is the feeling of sorrow even if all of us want less of it?

Sorrow is as natural as happiness. Just as death is as natural as life itself. What we have control over as artistes is how we interpret sorrow. We act as emotional turbines — taking one emotion and converting it into another through music. It’s almost like a superpower which you can cultivate. So you can take something as tragic as loss and turn it into a more positive take on new beginnings for example. It’s all about perspective.

Why did you shift from feature films to independent music? Do you think the latter encompasses the best of both worlds?

Films and advertising were always something I did on the side. They were never my main gig. My main focus was always and will always be my music. The latter is more authentic to who I am because it’s my own lyrical and musical ideas. Whereas, for commercial work, I don’t have much of a say in the ideation or treatment.

What’s next?

I want to take my music overseas and see more collaborations. It’s also hard to say what my life will look like after this tour is through. I hope coming back to Hyderabad more often is on the cards!

Semi Automatic Butane is streaming on all platforms. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita