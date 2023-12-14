Saahas Patil, vocalist of now disbanded Allegro Fudge, reveals how Bengaluru shaped his musical identity

In 2012, Bengaluru-based acoustic rock band, Allegro Fudge, launched their debut album, Maximum City, and paid homage to the city’s rich indie music tapestry. Approximately 11 years later, we speak to Saahas Patil, who lent his vocals for the album, on how the city shaped his musical identity. In an exclusive chat, he instantly revealed that Bengaluru is where he tasted success.

“Bengaluru holds a significant place in shaping my musical journey and is a big part of who I am – it was my home for the first 25 years of my life. It's where I took my first steps, wrote my first song, performed my first gig, experienced my first kiss, and faced the loss of a parent. The city encapsulated my entire world until I turned 25. The songs I composed during that period were a reflection of my personal experiences. The city not only provided the backdrop for my formative years but also served as a muse for my artistic expression,” Saahas begins.

Saahas, who has now moved base to LA, also gets into the technicality of the music scene abroad and in India. “The apparent distinction lies in the sheer magnitude of the music scene in Los Angeles. What is considered musically “cool” in LA is likely to resonate on a global scale. With my stint in LA, I have realised that mastering the art of being your own best friend and also your business manager is crucial because the rewards are also significant when achieved.”

In Frame: Saahas Patil

The artiste also tells us that his move to LA was a natural progression to further his musical career but little did we know that his inclinations towards it all began with his first few years of writing jingles, radio ads, and more.

“All these experiences proved to be the most engaging things that I had ever done. I persevered, learned from those early challenges, and gradually honed my craft. And right now, my focus is on embracing my own musical identity without fitting into predefined categories,” Saahas shares.

We also use this opportunity to find out more about Saahas’ upcoming discography and like a true-blue musician, he offers nothing but a sneak peek into what his audience can expect in 2024. “I'm currently in the process of writing and recording a new album titled Human, which essentially picks up where the rest of my life left off a while ago. Additionally, I'm collaborating with other artists like Seth n Sound and Bruno Roman, and we have some exciting releases on the horizon,” he signs off.

