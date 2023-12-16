Jasleen Royal collaborates with Babil Khan for her latest single Dastoor

The musical marvel, Jasleen Royal, continues to enrapture audiences with her latest offering, Dastoor, as the music video crosses a staggering milestone of more than 1 million views within a mere 20 hours of its release. This exceptional achievement stands as a testament to the unparalleled resonance of Royal's artistry and the profound connection audiences hold with her work. Marking a viral victory Jasleen Royal is all set to turn into an internet sensation yet again after Heeriye.

Dastoor, an enthralling depiction of an epic love saga set against the backdrop of 1980s Kashmir, captures the hearts and imaginations of viewers, swiftly amassing an overwhelming wave of appreciation and support. Within hours of its debut, the music video surged past the coveted 1 million view mark, illustrating the sheer power of Jasleen Royal's musical prowess and storytelling.

Dastoor

Expressing her elation, Jasleen Royal remarks, "The overwhelming response to Dastoor has left me truly humbled and immensely grateful. Crossing the 1 million views milestone within just 20 hours of its release is beyond my wildest dreams. It's heartening to witness the audience's embrace of this musical narrative that holds a special place in my heart. Dastoor is the result of collective efforts of an outstanding cast to etch this musical masterpiece into the hearts of many."

The music video, portraying the impassioned love story of Jasleen and Babil, reminiscent of the iconic duo Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, has captivated audiences with its emotive storytelling and enchanting melodies. Its rapid ascent to 1 million views signifies not only the admiration for Jasleen Royal's artistry but also the universal appeal of a story that resonates deeply with viewers across the globe. This remarkable milestone reinforces Jasleen Royal's position as a celebrated musical virtuoso and storyteller extraordinaire.