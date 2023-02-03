BDF 2023 features drummers from across the country

The Bengaluru Drum Fest returns with its third edition after a two-year gap. Started in 2019, the past editions have featured prominent drummers from within the country and across the globe, including Ranjit Barot, Gino Banks, Georaj Stanly, Willy Demoz, and Greg Ellis. This year’s event also features exciting names like Pramath Kiran, Steven Samuel Devassy and Gino Banks. The lineup includes solo performances by the drummers and also a drum face-off. Pramath Kiran, a citybased percussionist, lets us in on his forthcoming performance, his thoughts on the drumming culture in the city and the highlights of the festival.

“I have been part of the Bengaluru Drum Fest before, but this is the first time I am going to perform at the event. There will be percussion instruments from around the world including India. I will present compositions by legends in the industry using the world percussion setup,” Pramath begins. His performance will include instruments like cajon, conga, djembe, and snare drum.

Pramath Kiran

Pramath’s journey as a percussionist began when he was three, as his father and mother used to play mridangam and veena. Over the years, he has performed in multiple countries and in each country, he learnt to play the native percussion instrument. The reception he has received following his performances in Bengaluru is what, he believes, makes the city different from the rest. “Bengaluru welcomes all cultures and the same is followed when it comes to music. From carnatic and Hindustani to rock and jazz, all genres thrive here,” he adds.

Sharing his thoughts on his future projects, the percussionist says, “I am working as a coproducer for a new album which is being produced by American music producer Michael League for Bengaluru-based carnatic singer Varijashree Venugopal. I have also been working with educational institutions to create a couple of apps (with VR and AR technology) that will help in learning to play percussion instruments.” Pramath will also be performing with his band, Layatharanga, in the US later this year.

₹300 upwards. February 9, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram

