Urvashi Rautela and Sharad Malhotra team up for new music video Taubaa Meri Taubaa

Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for quite some time now, from making India proud at international levels to sharing spicy details of her personal life, Urvashi is clearly the most talked-about celeb in town!

Urvashi Rautela has time and again, wooed the audience with her stellar performances in music videos and movies. The actress never fails to impress us with her talent and mesmerizing beauty. And now, Urvashi Rautela’s new song “Tauba Meri Tauba” with Sharad Malhotra is surely going to be one of the most popular heartbreaking song of the year.

The song showcases a love story, but a story with many twists and turns of emotions and love. The story will definitely make you cry and make you witness the most heartbreaking emotions ever. It's the story of a dancer, played by Urvashi, who falls in love with a boy, Sharad Malhotra, but he plays with her emotions and feelings and later gets the most heartbreaking betrayal. Sharing about the song the actress also took to her social media and shared the video of her song release.

A still from the music video

Tauba meri Tauba is sung by Mamta Sharma, the lyrics are by Badash, and the song is directed by Navjit Buttar. The official release date for the song will be announced soon.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in Inspector Avinash. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.