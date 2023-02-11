Anusha Mani and Shreyas Puranik's new track, Do Dil,  is perfect for this Valentine's Day

Singer Anusha Mani, whose songs have us all grooving to their beats, recently collaborated on a single called Do Dil with Shreyas Puranik. Composed by Shreyas, the track was released on February 9 through his label.

“It's the season of love, and Do Dil is a perfect track to reminisce about the memories that made you fall in love. With Shreyas's music and the beautiful lyrics by Mahimma Bhardwaj, the song is perfect for spending precious moments with your partner,” says Anusha.

We interview the singer about the same.

Tell us about the music of Do Dil? What are your personal romantic fave numbers?

It's a simple straightforward love ballad with easy to hum melody. A few of my favourite romantic songs include Lag Ja Gale, Agar Tum Sath Ho and O Sathi Re.

How did you prepare for Do Dil?

It's very important to learn the melody in the exact way it is composed besides trying to understand the feelings of the song well before an artiste conveys the emotions and brings out the feelings in any song. And that's exactly my singing process. Besides, I enjoy the melody and feel the lyrics while singing.

Did you always want to be a singer?

I actually never thought I could sing professionally though I was always singing in school and college and learning music since my childhood. I hail from a South Indian family where learning music is very much encouraged but it was only much later when I met Amit Trivedi that I started doing odd jobs here and there, doing shows and recordings, backing vocals, chorus singing and that's when I really realised that I could make this my profession.

Any other upcoming projects?

I am working on a six-song album along with my husband Sangeet Haldipur. We did this series called Kaminis on social media during lockdown that struck a chord with our listeners and followers and after 2 seasons of doing that we decided to do a six-song album that would be out in the next couple of months.

How do you grow as a singer?

It's n everyday process. Music is a vast subject and every day teaches you. You have to be open to learning and improving. There's a constant scope for improvement and it's important to try out different things vocally as an artiste to know what works for your voice.

Any actress you want to playback for?

I would love to sing for senior actresses from the previous era like Shabana Azmi, Neena Gupta and Shefali Shah, whom I absolutely adore.