Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma speaks on his initiative Sitar for Mental Health

We often hear of instances where music and dance therapies have a wholesome effect on our mental peace. Delhi-born sitarist and music composer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is aiming for the same and after a series of performances across the US and several ongoing integral sound therapy training studies, Sharma has brought Sitar for Mental Health, an initiative to mental health recovery through sounds of the sitar. He recently performed in Kolkata, and we caught up with him for a quick chat.

How did this whole concept of the Sitar for Mental Health come into being?

During the pandemic when I was personally struggling with anxiety, I used to resort to music and do a lot of live sessions on Instagram that resonated with listeners and the seed for SFMH was sowed. SFMH events are multi-sensory-immersive experiences helping bridge ancient practices of sound and energy medicine using traditional Indian Classical music. Raga therapy has always been part of our old traditions and I am here to just use it and let people experience the magical powers that music therapy possesses.

Did you fear being stigmatised while talking about mental health?

To be completely honest, I do not like sharing what I’ve been through but at the same time, I think that’s the whole point of Sitar for Mental Health — to start a dialogue. Even when I talk, I try to be open to my audience and with more such conversations eventually, things will get better.

How do you make classical music relevant to the mass?

It’s not just about the younger generation; I believe that my parents’ generation also is not very interested in classical music either. It’s still very much about personal taste. But the level of attention I’ve gained is because of the right kind of presentation. It’s a lot about creating that environment and creating that space and taking the audience on a journey.

How responsible do you feel to carry the baton of Indian Classical music?

The only responsibility I have on my shoulders is my family’s legacy of musical instrument-making. And my guruji Pandit Ravi Shankar always told me that I was his youngest disciple, so, it is a very huge responsibility. It’s just that it didn’t hit me at that time, as much as it hits me now. When the Sitar for Mental Health initiative started, I knew this is what I need to do for at least like five or six years of my life.

How was it working with Ravi Shankar?

I was 12 and a half and it was one of the most beautiful experiences and the most vivid memories of my life. He was a very strict teacher. But his strictness was confined to the music room only. The moment he kept the sitar aside, he was the sweetest person on the planet. He was very philosophical and so good to speak to. He would say something so profound that would just blow my mind. And he was great with wordplay and very sharp for a 90-year-old man!

Future collaborations?

Sitar and Chill is my next presentation. It is like a chill beats album. A lo-fi EP, not an album, which is going to feature songs by different producers and myself. The first song was released on Valentine’s Day and the whole EP is like a story of two people meeting up and going to be out in March. And I am also

working with Yussef Dayes and will travel to the UK soon.