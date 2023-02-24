The much celebrated BIC Hub’ba returns for its fourth edition

The fourth edition of BIC Hub’ba begins this weekend. The two-day festival features music, dance, policy discussions, stalls, a children’s corner and more. One can head to the library and take part in panel discussions on topics like foreign affairs, science and philosophy or take part in activities like origami and clay art. One can head to Podi & Spice or Arbor when the munchies set in, but with a lot happening around for the two days, we catch up with artistes Shweta Prachande (bharatanatyam danseuse), Rithvik Raja (carnatic vocalist), Shashwati Mandal (hindustani vocalist) and Brindha Manickavasakan (carnatic vocalist) for a quick low down about the festival, their future projects and more.

SHWETA PRACHANDE & RITHVIK RAJA

Can you tell us more about your performance at Hub’ba?

Our performance is a collaboration where Shweta will be performing bharatanatyam and I will be performing carnatic vocals. This upcoming performance was conceived as part of a special series by First Edition Arts titled Blue Planet but it was only for the online medium. We are reinventing the performance

and performing it live for the first time. Shweta and I will be sharing space with four other talented musicians.

How do you plan to bring your performance on the lines of the theme which revolves around nature conservation?

Our entire production revolves around various elements of nature and how we, as humans, relate to it. One

of them is based on how a girl becomes a lady, a woman and then an old woman, which mirrors the ageing of a tree and the similarities both of them share. We have also chosen a Malayalam poem by ONV Kurup titled Bhoomikkoru Charamageetham.

Shweta Prachande

What do you think is the importance of having festivals that have themes related to saving nature?

A lot of times, the literature that we learn growing up might not directly relate to the environment around us. When artistes perform on theme like this, they bring out questions to the viewers, so that the audience is not just in the presence of art but also thinks about what we are going to do next, which in this case is saving the environment.

What are your upcoming projects?

Shweta and I are primarily soloists. We have our independent careers. This production took us one and

half years to be made and we plan to take it to multiple cities. I will be performing in Tiruchirapalli, Chennai, and I might be going to Australia and New Zealand. For Shweta, she will be heading to the US

soon but before that has one more performance in the country.

BRINDHA MANICKAVASAKAN

Can you shed more light on your upcoming performance in Bengaluru?

My upcoming performance is a duet carnatic concert with Aishwarya Vidya Raghunath. The two of us will be presenting a very unique set of compositions.

How is your performance themed around the concept of nature conservation?

We have a mix of the usual repertoire and something new. In fact, one of the compositions is completely new which is going to be sung for the first time by us, and is themed on the lines of nature.

Brindha Manickavasakan

What do you think is the importance of having festivals that revolve around nature conservation?

I think such festivals make us stop for a moment and think about the theme. Since the message is being showcased through an art festival, we get to experience different perspectives on it.

Any other upcoming projects?

I am working on a couple of other solo projects which are centered around multiple themes. I am also looking to perform in other countries too.

SHASHWATI MANDAL

Can you share more insights about your upcoming performance at Hub’ba?

I am performing a classical composition. The initial compositions do not talk about the theme but the last composition talks about gardens, flowers blooming and greenery.

How does your performance resonate with the theme of the festival?

There will be one composition that will revolve around nature. The language is that of Punjabi-Multani which people rarely sing in. I have been planting trees for the past five years. Bringing out messages of conservation through various art forms captures the thought of the audience. It affects them more than anything. So, I feel having more such events is an absolute necessity.

Shashwati Mandal

What are some of your upcoming projects?

I teach music to students from IIT Delhi. Apart from this, I have a few recordings coming up in the next few months.

Entry free. February 25 and 26. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

