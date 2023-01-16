Shovan Ganguly's latest single features Swastika Dutta in a melancholic love story

Love is out and out interesting, and is intriguing as well to find two people in love, can create something so beautifully melancholic, with a gloom throughout that surrounds us when our loved one is no more with us. Shovan Ganguly’s recent music video Eka Boshe Thaki will summarise my whole introduction. This is the first project that the lovebirds Shovan and Swastika collaborated on.

Shot during the monsoons, the cloudy sky, and muddy field just add up to building the melancholia of the song, and the wailing heart of the lover. Written by Pralay, and composed and sung by Shovan, the music video has been conceptualised by Swastika herself. Swastika says, “We were planning to do something together professionally for a very long time hence this. This isn’t just a song, this is our emotions together. When it comes to music I find him a very literate musician. He has learnt the subject thoroughly before delving into it. Moreover, he is very honest with his music, and believes in originality.”

A poster of the song

The uber-talented musician, who is busy as a music producer for an upcoming music reality show and has a few movies in the pipeline as well, says, “Though this is a love song, we had thought about it from a different point of view. It was Swastika who planned the whole video part. The song was ready, but we had decided that we would work together on this. So the moment she got a little free from her schedule, we shot this. If this venture works out, we will surely come up again with something else as well.”

The music video is live on Asha Audio's YouTube channel.