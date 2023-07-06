Enjoy a day of music, shopping and more WeWork India’s Summer Fest this weekend

Experience a fun day of shopping, treats, masterclasses, live music, and embrace your unique style at the much anticipated second edition of Summer Fest, hosted at WeWork Forum, Gurgaon.

With a line-up of musical performances by renowned artists including Sickflip, Nida, KSC, and Ashna, you will find the tunes to keep you grooving throughout the day. Explore a range of brand experiences crafted by Casa Bacardi, Dewar's, Bacardi Breezer, Bombay Sapphire, Pistola, and Carlsberg, and savour some exquisite flavours.

Summer Fest has something in store for everyone - shop from a wide range of exciting brands including AKU's The Burger Co, Fat Lulu’s, Konnichiwa, Dog Momma, Patrika, The NAAG, Qurist, Saej Body, Elitty Beauty, and many more exciting brands. Stop by the Grover Zampa Wine Tasting masterclass, and dive into the fascinating history of the most awarded scotch whisky.

And that's not all! With F1 Racing Simulator by Redbull, embark on a virtual adrenaline-fueled racing adventure, and step back in time with Triple Arcade’s classic games. Mark your calendars and head over for a memorable day with the best in entertainment, interactive experiences, culinary delights and much more.

At WeWork Forum, Cyber City, Gurgaon. On July 8.