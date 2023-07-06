Surojit Chatterjee and Iman Chakraborty collaborate and drop a new single

After the mega success of Rangabati (Gotro, 2019), Surojit Chatterjee and Iman Chakraborty collaborate yet again for a new folk single which dropped on Times Music Bangla. The song Age Ki Sundor Din Kataitam was originally created by Baul Samrat Shah Abdul Karim and has got a fresh rendition in the voices of Chatterjee and Chakraborty. Chatterjee has also arranged the music for the latest version.

Surojit Chatterjee mentions during a chat with Indulge, “I have wanted to work with this song for many years. This song is about harmony and peace and I strongly believe in these principles. I find it very meaningful and relevant today and it gives me great happiness to be able to finally work with this song. We have used drums and nylon string guitar which make the soundscape a little different. But it complements the song and does not overtake it. This is also my second collaboration with Iman and it's always a great experience working with her.”

Instruments like Bangla Dhol, Sree Khol, and Mondira retain the earthy flavour of the song while the likes of guitars and drums give a modern touch to it. The music video features Chakraborty and Chatterjee along with musicians Mainak Sengupta, Agniv Mukherjee, and Rajib Mishra Banerjee.

Talking about the collaboration Iman speaks to Indulge, “This song is by Shah Abdul Karim called Age Ki Sundor Din Kataitam. This is my second collaboration with Surojit [ Chatterjee] da. Working with him is always a pleasure. It’s like the coming together of fun, music, and laughter. We have tried to give our best and hope the viewers like it.”

Age Ki Sundar Din Kataitam can be streamed on social platforms like Youtube, Amazon, Instagram, Spotify, JioSaavn, and others. It has currently garnered 7000 views since its release yesterday and has been receiving positive feedback from listeners.