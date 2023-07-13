10 percent stake of Led Zeppelin’s music catalogue is open for sale

British rock band Led Zeppelin’s former manager Peter Grant held 20 percent of its stake and after his demise, his children Hellen Grant and Warren Grant equally split it among them. Now, Helen has put her share up for sale, which includes music rights, publishing rights and a share of the band’s trademark including name and logo.



“Her father managed Zeppelin and owned 20 percent of the company,” said Ian Penman from the London-based New Media Law who is handling the sale. None of the existing band members – Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones involved in this sale. “Her father managed Led Zeppelin and owned 20 percent of the Zeppelin companies,” Penman told to media. “So it is quite rare in that respect, because it includes trademarks. It includes the name. The name, Led Zeppelin, is owned by a company that Helen co-owns.”

The estimated cost of the share remains unknown. A 2016 case, involving copyright infringement of the famous track Stairway to Heaven, revealed that the record was worth 58.5 million dollars. “Deals like this just never happen really,” said Penman. “And especially on one of your all-time favourite bands. It’s a dream world to be involved with the story at all.”



Formed in 1968, Led Zepplin delivered some of the greatest hits of the generation. In 1980, their drummer Bonham died midway through a concert, which led the band to dissolve their union, mourning the loss of a friend. Stairway to Heaven, Rock and Roll, Kashmir, Over the Hills and Far Away are tracks never to be missed. The iconic rock band produced some timely classics and is considered to be one of the biggest names in rock history.

