Paul McCartney’s enlightening songwriting journey to be captured in an upcoming podcast

Beatles’ fame and the band's preliminary songwriter Paul McCartney is all set to unearth the backstories behind some of his popular songs for the rock band. Illustrating his solo career on an impending podcast, McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, every episode in the first season will witness him emphasising his music, particularly Eleanor Rigby, Let It Be and Live and Let Die. The podcast will comprise the collaborative effort of himself and Irish poet and TS Eliot Prize winner, Paul Muldoon.

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realised there was something very special happening in these conversations,” Muldoon shares in the prologue of the podcast, adding, “It was McCartney unfiltered.”

McCartney says in a trailer for the podcast, “I wanted a person who wrote songs and wanted to be someone whose life was in music. It was like going back to an old snapshot album, looking back on work I haven’t thought much about for quite a few years.”

In addition to the songs above, the first season of the podcast will feature episodes about McCartney’s classic pieces — Back in the USSR, When Winter Comes, Penny Lane, Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey, Here Today, Magical Mystery Tour, Jenny Wren, Too Many People, and Helter Skelter. The podcast is scheduled to release on all platforms on September 20.

