Shivam Choraria aka Firaaq on his new EP 'Taish', early music influences and more

It all started when Firaaq, originally named Shivam Choraria, started to learn music in the sixth grade. From a young age, he was sure about his musical pursuits. As he grew older, he found himself drawn towards electronic music, a space he feels is welcoming towards young artistes.

His degree in Computer Science helped him play around with digital instruments and what further convinced him about the genre’s endless creative possibilities was a live performance by the widely sought-after artiste KSHMR. Now, Firaaq’s music is all about self-exploration and self-discovery.

He wants to tell a story with each of his releases, a skill he owes to his roots in Kolkata. Take his latest EP titled Taish for instance. Taish, Firaaq reveals, is for anyone and everyone who has gone through the process of falling in love, being heartbroken and then healing only to fall in love again.

What drew your interest towards DJing and later techno music?

My interest in DJing stemmed from my passion for electronic music production. As I started creating my own music, I realised that performing it live to an audience was an exciting prospect. However, my journey towards techno music took an interesting turn during the post-lockdown period in 2021. As the city clubs started reopening, they began programming big techno acts from around the world. Intrigued by the infectious energy and curiosity surrounding techno, I decided to delve deeper into the genre and explore its intricacies.

Is techno music space saturated? If yes, how do you deal with the competition?

The techno music scene can indeed be considered saturated. However, I believe that saturation exists in every music genre to some extent. Despite this saturation, there is always room for artistes to break through and make their mark by offering something unique and different. For me, competition can be a healthy driving force that motivates me to continuously improve and push boundaries.

Kolkata is known for its music and art heritage. How did the city influence your music?

One of the most significant influences Kolkata has had on my music is the connections I have made within the local music community. The city's music scene acts as a hub for artists, DJs, producers and music enthusiasts to come together and share their passion. In addition, the city has introduced me to mentors who have played a pivotal role in my growth as an artiste. The essence of Kolkata — the way the city moves — has also seeped into my subconscious and finds expression in my work.

You mix Indian classical with techno - how do you decide which tracks go best with each other?

The process of deciding what works best with each other involves a combination of experimentation, creativity and intuition. Every day, I dedicate time to exploring various sounds, experimenting with different combinations and building musical elements that capture my attention and evoke a certain emotion or vibe.

Tell us about the title Taish - what does it mean?

Taish is an exploration of themes centred around love, betrayal, and self-discovery. Through a unique fusion of Indian classical elements and modern electronic beats, I take listeners on a journey through the ups and downs of relationships, the pain of heartbreak, and the process of healing and self-discovery that follows. The EP is anchored by three standout tracks, each with its own unique take on these universal experiences. It aims to resonate with listeners who have experienced the joys and challenges of love and self-discovery.

What are some of the themes that you like to touch base with your music?

One of the themes that I like to explore in my music is storytelling. I believe that music has the power to convey emotions, experiences, and narratives, and I strive to incorporate this storytelling element in both my releases and DJ sets.

What is next for you?

I have a few collaborations lined up that are set to be released next month. In addition to releasing new music, I am also keen on expanding my live act. I want to bring my music to life on stage and create a captivating experience for the audience.

Taish will stream on all major audio platforms from July 28.

